UK, KCTC partnership aids in transfer process Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of Kentucky (UK) and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) announced a new partnership Tuesday to provide a seamless transfer experience for Kentucky community college students seeking to earn a bachelor’s degree at UK.

It was formalized during a signing ceremony at the UK Gatton Student Center, attended by officials from both institutions, who noted it reflects UK’s commitment to advance Kentucky by making higher education more accessible and affordable, ultimately helping to create a more educated and successful workforce within the state.

The new transfer agreement will ensure that students in KCTCS’ two-year degree programs will have clear and efficient pathways to UK’s four-year degree programs, maximizing credit transfer and reducing the time and cost to degree completion.

Email newsletter signup

“Today’s pathway agreement between UK and KCTCS is a critical step toward building a more qualified workforce that can meet our Commonwealth’s needs,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “This important partnership broadens access to higher education for all Kentuckians, especially those who might not have considered pursuing a bachelor’s degree. By working together, we can achieve more for our state and fulfill our promise to graduate more students and strengthen our communities.”

KCTCS comprises 16 colleges with more than 70 campuses located across the state, where students can earn certificates, diplomas and associate degrees. The new global transfer agreement will ensure students from all KCTCS schools will have access, resources and support services in place to transfer to a four-year program at UK.

“Broadening access to four-year degrees will prepare more of our students for employment and career success,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “Creating seamless transfer pathways with partners like the University of Kentucky ensures that KCTCS is doing its part to improve the employability and quality of life of the citizens of the Commonwealth and to bolster the state’s workforce.”

Some of the highlights of the partnership include:

–Refining and establishing new transfer pathways at UK to maximize accepted credit hours, detailing admission requirements, course equivalencies and other critical information for specific academic programs.

–Increasing affordability by waiving the UK application fee for KCTCS students through the Transfer Tuesday program.

–Providing access to UK transfer advisors and inviting KCTCS students to special UK events to support their transfer process.

Visit the KCTCS/UK webpage For more information about transferring to UK and benefits available to students.