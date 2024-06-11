Ohio Co. 8-month-old missing Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Several people have been arrested stemming from a missing child investigation in Ohio County, including family members, but there has been no sign of eight-month-old Miya Tucker since Kentucky State Police opened the case last Thursday.

The KSP Henderson Post says they opened the investigation after a search warrant and welfare check concerning the baby was conducted at her home in Reynolds Station.

Troopers arrested and originally charged the mother of the missing child, Tesla Tucker, 29, with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor. They later added Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Cage C. Rudd, 30, the baby’s father, was first taken into custody for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor. The KSP says he now faces additional charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

As the investigation continued, Ricky J. Smith, 56 of Reynolds Station was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Child Abuse 1st; Abandonment of a Minor; Engaging in Organized Crime; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree.

In addition, troopers later served and arrested the grandmother of Miya Rudd, Billie J. (Rudd) Smith, 49, of Reynolds Station with an Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence warrant. The warrant stems from an incident in Daviess County on October of 2023. Troopers were conducting a search/welfare check for the missing eight-month-old when they discovered Mrs. Smith had an active warrant.

As troopers were entering the driveway to the Smith residence, troopers observed Timothy L. Roach, 37 of Owensboro throw unprescribed Suboxone under his vehicle. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, 1st Degree.

The KSP says the search continues for the missing eight-month-old.