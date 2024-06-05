Kentucky REALTORS offering relief for homes damaged in Memorial Day weekend storms Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Due to the deadly storms in Kentucky over the Memorial Day weekend, The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Relief Foundation, in collaboration with Kentucky REALTORS®, has announced $200,000 in relief funds to support those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Five Kentuckians lost their lives in Caldwell, Hardin, Hopkins, Jefferson and Mercer counties. Many other residents across the state continue to work through storm damage and widespread power outages. Kentucky REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS® are moving swiftly to support those in need following the recent severe weather.

These relief funds are available to assist with mortgage or rental payments and provide lodging assistance for those displaced by the tornadoes. The assistance is limited to one month of housing expenses, up to a maximum of $1,000 per household. This aid is available to those who experienced home damage due to the State of Emergency declared on May 26, 2024.

Residents impacted are urged to submit their applications for assistance at kyrealtors.com/relief. The application window is now open and will close on Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m. (EST).

“Kentucky REALTORS® are dedicated to helping those impacted by damaging weather conditions throughout the Commonwealth,” said Pam Featherstone, President of Kentucky REALTORS®. “As we head into summer, we want to make sure everyone has a safe place to call home.”

REALTORS® throughout the state are dedicated to the communities they serve. Since the devastating western Kentucky tornado outbreak in December 2021, the Kentucky REALTORS® Relief Foundation and the national REALTORS® Relief Foundation have allocated $1.3 million in relief housing assistance to victims of natural disasters in Kentucky.

Kentucky REALTORS® have responded to many of the state’s severe weather incidents since the 2021 tornadoes, including the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky in 2022 and flooding in the summer of 2022 in western Kentucky.

For questions about the relief funding or any issues applying, please email ktetzlaff@kyrealtors.com.