Noah is more than a shooter

Kentucky signee Trent Noah of Harlan County continues to be praised for his prolific scoring and shooting but Kyle Jones, his high school coach, says his star player is more than just a shooter.

“A lot of people talk about his shooting ability and rightfully so,” said Jones. “But he is an exceptional passer. His court vision is next to none. He always makes the right play in pressure situations,

“He’s an unselfish player and a very underrated rebounder. I also think he is an underrated defender. He does things he needs to do and would guard the other team’s best player and do a great job. He would take a charge in a big moment or get on the floor to get a loose ball.”

Noah averaged 29.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season when he shot 56 percent overall from the field, 43 percent from 3 (he made 102 3’s) and 89 percent at the foul line

“Going into his junior year he started taking his diet seriously and getting his body in shape to play college basketball,” Jones said. “Now he has a college ready body. I am anxious to see how having trainers like they have at UK will do for him. He could be scary with his size and ability once they work with him.”