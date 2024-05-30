KDFWR invites Kentuckians to fish for free this weekend Published 4:11 pm Thursday, May 30, 2024

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) is inviting everyone to gather the family and fish for free across Kentucky this coming weekend, as Free Fishing Weekend takes place Friday and Saturday.

KDFWR says it’s an annual celebration that allows anyone to fish without a license or permit during the two days. Have relatives visiting from afar? They can fish for free, too. They note if you haven’t wetted a line in a while, it’s a great time to rediscover the joy of fishing.

While licenses and permits are free this weekend, you still must follow the rules on the size and number of fish that you can keep. You’ll find all the regulations in the online fishing and boating guide.

Need a place to fish? Several communities around the state offer special free fishing events with kids in mind on Saturday, June 1. Find a link to free fishing weekend activities on the KDFWR website homepage, at fw.ky.gov. Looking for more places to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the site to access the annual fishing forecast for great tips and places to try.

Need help getting started? Type “Learn to Fish” in the search box on the department’s website shown above, and you’ll find instructional videos covering knot tying and preparing a fish for the table.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. This offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state.

If you’re paddling a river or stream this weekend, don’t forget to take along your fishing gear and a life jacket. You’ll find great floats and get expert fish catching advice when you check out Lee McClellan’s Blue Water Trails series. McClellan, the fishing editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, travels throughout the state in search of new places to fish.

All boaters, whether paddling or using a gas motor, should wear life jackets when on the water. Learn more about boating safety and locate ramps into Kentucky’s waterways in the “Boating” section of the department’s website.

There’s a new app anglers can use to find directions to local lakes, read fishing reports, learn about regulations, find stocking schedules, locate the nearest boat ramp and more. Search for “Fish Boat KY” in your preferred app store to download it.