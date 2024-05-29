Trent Noah Day’ set for May 31 during Poke Sallet Festival Published 7:48 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley was at Harlan County High School on Friday to declare May 31 as Trent Noah Day. Noah will be signing autographs from 6-8 p.m. during the Poke Sallet Festival. He will also be recognized on the bicentennial stage at the festival. Noah, who signed with the University of Kentucky earlier this month, is the all-time leading scorer in Harlan County history and helped lead the Bears to this year’s state finals.