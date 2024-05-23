Kentucky lobbying reaches record $12.4 million Published 3:02 pm Thursday, May 23, 2024

Kentucky lobbying spending for the first four months of 2024 hit a record of $12,421,079, beating the previous mark set last year for that period by $1 million, according to data released by the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission on Wednesday.

There were 909 businesses and organizations registered to lobby in Kentucky, spending $12.056 million. 707 legislative agents were paid $10.8 million in compensation, which was most of the employers’ spending. Lobbyists also reported $365,218 in expenses, to reach the $12.4 million total.

The top five organizations in total spending during the four month period were: KY Chamber of Commerce ($201,292); American Civil Liberties Union of KY (ACLU) ($150,726); KY Assn. of Electric Cooperatives, Inc. ($129,417); LG&E and KU Energy LLC ($123,428); and KY League of Cities, Inc. ($109,113).

Rounding out the top 10 were: KY Hospital Association ($105,491); Greater Louisville, Inc. ($104,900); Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn. (PCMA) ($102,694); Duke Energy ($100,577); and Altria Client Services LLC ($99,920).

Registered lobbying employers with the top 5 highest total amounts spent on legislative receptions, meals and events were: Kentucky State Police Professional Association ($9,355); Revolutionary Racing ($8,198); National Utility Contractor Association of KY ($8,170); Opticians Association of KY ($8,145); and tied for 5th were the KY Oil & Gas Association and KY Coal Association ($6,400 each).

During March and April 2024, several lobbying organizations held receptions, meals, and events to which lawmakers and staff were invited.

The top 5 were:

–$8,170 by National Utility Contractor Association of KY, for a March 12 breakfast for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex.

–$8,145 by Opticians Association of KY, for a March 7 lunch for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex.

–$7,648 by Revolutionary Racing, for a March 4th reception at Vallozzi’s in Versailles, KY, for members of the Mountain Caucus, Interim Joint Committee on Licensing and Occupations, and Legislative Research Commission.

–$5,454 by Teach for America Appalachia, for a March 6 breakfast for legislators and staff in the Capitol Annex.

–$4,569 by KY Travel Industry Association, for a March 6 luncheon for legislators in the Capitol Annex.