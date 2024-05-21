Voter turnout on track for 15 percent projection Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams says the voter turnout for Primary Election Day has been light but steady, putting Kentucky on track to meet the 15 percent projection before the polls opened.

He noted weather has not been a factor. “It’s a beautiful day, and the weather isn’t giving anyone trouble. A year ago, we had some tornadoes in Eastern Kentucky on Primary Election Day.” That led to voters having to shelter in place at one polling place until the storm system cleared the area, according to Adams.

There have been few problems reported at the polls, he said. “I heard one report at Verona in Boone County of an issue, but it’s been resolved with no further complaints. A ballot scanner jammed, but they have extras and it’s fine.

Adams says he is watching northern Kentucky GOP House of Representatives races, because that is where you could have the most competitive ones.

“There’s been a lot of money spent on both sides in some of the primary contests, so I’ll be paying a lot of attention to northern Kentucky. You have some of the incumbents who are freshmen who are facing their first re-election, and they have their old opponents from two years ago or new opponents. Either way, you see right-leaning groups spending money, you see more center-right groups spending money, the Chamber of Commerce spent money, the NRA spent money, the Kentucky Hospital Association, Churchill Downs, quite a bit on both sides.

Adams, a Republican noted, “That’s what I find really interesting. “what’s the future of the Republican Party in Kentucky. This is going to tell us a lot.”

The State Board of Elections, with Adams presiding, will remain in session until the polls close in Western Kentucky, to deal with any problems that are reported to them.

Some issues the Board has already dealt with include approving additional local precinct officers and substitutions for county boards of election when someone is sick. Adams says the county clerks thry to recruit extra poll works and have alternate members for the local boards.