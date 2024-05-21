Harlan County boys capture fourth straight conference title; Leslie edges HCHS girl Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

Email newsletter signup

The Harlan County boys track team continued its stranglehold on the Southeast Kentucky Conference, winning the SEKC championship for the fourth consecutive season last Tuesday at Leslie County.

The Bears won the meet with 203 points, defeating second-place Williamsburg by 80. Harlan was third with 95 points.

In the girls division, Harlan County placed second with 191 points, 2.5 points behind Leslie County. Harlan placed seventh with 19 points.

“I’m very proud of both of our teams tonight,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “The past two or three meets have been our best performances of the season, and we certainly appear to be peaking at the right time.”

Luke Kelly led the Bears, winning the 100- and 200-meter dash and breaking his school records in both events. Kaden Boggs won the 3,200-meter run. Dallas Sergent won the 300-meter hurdles. Jayce Brown won pole vault. Sergent, Kelly, Ethan Simpson and Taelor Haywood won the 4 x 100-meter relay. Gage Bailey, Boggs, Caleb Schwenke and Jacob Schwenke won the 4 x 800-meter relay, setting a new school record.

“The boys were great tonight. Winning four straight conference championships is a big accomplishment, and I’m really proud of them,” Vitatoe said. “I say this often, but these guys are all team-oriented. They have big individual goals, but everything they do is with a team first approach. They’re close knit, they work hard, and they’ve been a lot of fun to coach this season.

“I’m super proud of our guys in the 4 x 800,” Vitatoe said. “They’ve been chasing that school record for the last few meets, and that’s a huge accomplishment. Luke had another huge night, being named to the All-SEKC team and breaking his own records in the 100 and 200 dash. He has so much talent, but is one of the most down to earth kids you’ll ever meet. Dallas had a big night again as well. He deserves his All-SEKC recognition. He’s been such a key piece to our team the last four years and the leadership he provides (both vocally and by example) is so important to our team.”

Haywood finished fourth in the 100-meter dash. Jonah Mumford placed ninth.

Mumford was ninth in the 200-meter dash. Landon Cook placed 12th.

Ethan Simpson finished second in the 400-meter dash. Jacob Schwenke was fourth. Evan Simpson placed seventh.

In the 800-meter run, Bailey was third. He was immediately followed by Jacob Schwenke. Evan Simpson was 10th.

Boggs placed second in the 1,600-meter run. Caleb Schwenke and Jonavan Rigney finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Caleb Schwenke was fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Kaylob Stevens placed seventh.

Sergent was second in the 110-meter hurdles. Brayden Howard placed fifth.

Brayden Howard was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.

In long jump, Haywood placed second. Bryan Howard was fourth, while Brayden Howard was fifth.

Haywood was second in high jump. Brown placed sixth.

Brayden Howard placed third in triple jump. Bradley Brock was sixth.

In pole vault, Landon McCreary placed third. Brock was fifth.

In discus, Jacob Shoemaker placed second. Liam Garland was ninth, while Alex Greene was 15th.

In shot put, Bradley Henson was third. Peyton Jackson and Shoemaker placed sixth and eighth, respectively.

“Brad Henson and Jacob Shoemaker had big evenings the in the shot and disc as well,” Vitatoe said.

Sergent, Kelly, Ethan Simpson and Bryan Howard finished second in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

Bailey, Bryan Howard, Jacob Schwenke and Ethan Simpson placed second in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

To lead the Lady Bears, Peyton Lunsford won the 800-meter run. Gracie Roberts won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run. Lunsford, Brianna Howard, Lauren Lewis and Preslee Hensley won the 4 x 400-meter relay. Lewis, Lunsford, Preslee Hensley and Gracie Roberts won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“The girls battled hard tonight, and they have nothing to hang their heads about. Leslie County is one of the best teams in the state, and we’ve fought them tooth and nail the last two meets,” Vitatoe said. “I’m really proud of their effort, and for how far they’ve come this season. Like I mentioned with the boys, this is a group that is all about team success. I’m really proud of them.”

Ella Karst was fourth in the 100-meter dash. Aliyah Deleon placed seventh. Macy Jones was 12th.

In the 200-meter dash, Karst placed fourth. Deleon was seventh. Jones finished ninth.

“I’m really proud of Ella for being named All-SEKC,” Vitatoe said. “She had an injury that kept her out of the preseason, but she’s battled back and she ran two of her fastest times this season tonight.”

In the 400-meter dash, Lewis placed second. Howard and Preslee Hensley finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

Lewis was second in the 800-meter run. She was immediately followed by Preslee Hensley.

Kiera Roberts finished second in the 1,600-meter run.

Lunsford was second in the 3,200-meter run. She was immediately followed by Kiera Roberts.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Paige Phillips placed second, breaking her school record. Heaven Hensley was sixth, while Ashton Evans placed eighth.

Phillips was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, setting a new school record. Heaven Hensley placed eighth, immediately followed by Evans.

“Paige had a huge night tonight. She’s been after that 300-meter hurdle record for a few years now, and I’m super excited for her,” Vitatoe said. “She also broke her record in the 100-meter hurdles and was named All-SEKC. She’s more than deserving of that honor.”

In long jump, Madison Daniels placed fourth. Heaven Hensley was seventh. Maddi Middleton placed eighth.

Phillips was third in high jump. Middleton and Heaven Hensley placed fourth and sixth, respectively.

Phillips placed fourth in triple jump. Middleton was sixth, while Hailie Hensley placed seventh.

Daniels was second in pole vault. Taylor Clem placed fifth.

In discus, Addison Day was fourth. Lacey Robinson placed fifth. Whitney Noe was 10th.

In shot put, Ali Hensley placed second. Addyson Caldwell and Day were third and fifth, respectively.

“We had some big performances in the throws with Ali, Addy, and Addi throwing big PRs,” Vitatoe said.

Deleon, Jones, Daniels and Karst placed second in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Deleon, Jones, Karst and Jaylee Cochran were fourth.

“I thought Hailie had a big night in the jumps, Maddi keeps getting better each meet, and the distance girls continue to do their thing,” Vitatoe said. “Gracie, Kiera, Peyton, and Lauren had big meets, and I was really proud of Pres as well.

“We’ll continue to taper and sharpen these next few days and get ready for the regional meet. It’s important to recognize you get everyone’s best effort at the regional meet, and we’re going to have to come in as focused as we’ve been in the last two or three meets. I like where we are, and now we have to try to finish the job we started in January.”

To lead the Dragons, Tanner Daniels won the 800- and 1,600-meter run. Tayquan Vick, Noah Sharp, Brayden Doan and Darius Akal won the 4 x 200-meter relay.

“Tanner had an impressive PR run of 2:03 in his 800m,” Harlan track coach Dakota Owens said.

Akal placed second in the 100-meter dash. He was immediately followed by Kyler McLendon.

Sharp finished fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Sharp was third in the 400-meter dash. Sayed Damaa placed ninth.

Gabriel Xavier Farley finished 13th in the 800-meter run and 11th in the 1,600-meter run.

“Xavier PRd in the mile and 800m,” Owens said.

Nate Montanaro placed third in the 110-meter hurdles.

“Nate hit a PR in his 110-meter hurdles, almost breaking 17 seconds,” Owens said.

Vick was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

In high jump, Montanaro was third. Izack Saylor was fourth.

Saylor placed eighth in triple jump.

“Izack has been working on triple jump for the first time this week and got his first meet official length of 34 feet,” Owens said.

In discus, Trenton Childers was second. Jordan Rodriguez and Hunter Clem placed 12th and 13th, respectively.

In shot put, Childers placed fourth. Clem was 12th, while Rodriguez placed 17th.

“Throwers had some impressive throws today but release timing wasn’t on point,” Owens said. “Trenton would’ve hit a huge PR with 115 feet but unfortunately scratched.”

Vick, Akal, Montanaro and McLendon finished second in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

To lead the Lady Dragons, Harper Carmical finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 800-meter run. Emma Owens placed fifth in triple jump and eighth in the 100-meter dash.

Abbiegail Elliott was 17th in the 100-meter dash.

Jenna Nguyen placed 14th in the 400-meter dash.

Gwendolyn Toll finished ninth in the 800-meter run. Juliana Damaa was 14th.

Toll placed 11th in high jump.

“Gwen jumped four feet in high jump this meet, which was her season goal, for only her third week of practicing,” Owens said.

In discus, Elliott placed 11th. Anna Lawson was 14th.

In shot put, Asia Young placed sixth. Elliott was 12th.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Carmical, Toll, Damaa and Owens were seventh.

“Our sprinters have come a long way since our first meet and they continue to keep pushing which showed in our relay races,” Owens said.

“Overall I think the team did great and we will get back after it this week to touch up on some things we are lacking on to excel at region.”

Harlan and Harlan County returned to action on Tuesday. Harlan will be at Williamsburg to compete in the Class A Region 6 meet. Harlan County will travel to Bath County to compete in the Class 2A Region 7 meet.