Owens will continue basketball career at Southwest Virginia

With a freshman at point guard in 2021 and numerous other young players in key spots, the Harlan Lady Dragons posted an 8-15 mark. As Emma Owens grew in her role, the Lady Dragons continued to improve, going from 9-18 in 2022 to 11-18 in 2023.

As a senior in 2024, Owens scored 13.4 points per game and directed an improving Harlan squad that finished 18-14, winning a 13th Region All “A” Classic title and advancing to the 13th Region Tournament for the first time since 2018. Owens played an important leadership role on the team along with juniors Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe.

Owens will continue her basketball career on the next level, signing last week with Southwest Virginia Community College, a two-year school in Cedar Bluff, Va.

“Emma is the ideal player to have on your team. She does great in the classroom, leads on and off the floor, and is a hard worker. I’ve enjoyed coaching her this season and our program will definitely miss her,” Harlan coach Mackenzie King Varner said,. “She has made an impact on all the girls in our program, including our elementary and middle school players. The girls look up to

Emma, and we are grateful to have had a leader like her. I am so proud of Emma, and we are very excited to see her play at the next level.

Owens joins a squad coming off a 21-10 season, the first 20-plus win campaign in program history.

“I chose Southwest Virginia because I wanted to choose a college where I could feel the most comfortable while getting a good education and playing basketball,” Owens said. “The coaches at Southwest Virginia have made me very confident that Southwest Virgina is the place where i can do all these things.I am very thankful for all of the coaches I have had throughout high school and my teammates who have helped me become a better player.”