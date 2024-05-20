HC’s Day signs with Cumberlands to join wrestling program Published 4:31 pm Monday, May 20, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County High School senior Victoria Day made history on Thursday as the first HCHS wrestler to sign with a college program with her decision to attend the University of the Cumberlands.

Competing in the 120-pound weight division, Day placed fourth in the regional tournament and was named the most outstanding female wrestler at the Cumberland Gap Invitational.

“Victoria is a very well-rounded athlete,” said Harlan County assistant coach Emily Bryant. “She came into this season eager to learn and really excelled in the sport. She is such a tough competitor on the mats, and I believe she will do well on the collegiate level. I am unbelievably proud of how far she has come, and I cannot wait to see the success she will have in this upcoming season with the Patriots.”

“Victoria is a multi-sport athlete who came out for wrestling this year and made an immediate impact,” added HCHS athletic director Eugene Farmer. “She’s tough, tenacious, and a quick learner so we were not surprised at how easily she adapted. Victoria is also an excellent student and she will be a great ambassador for Harlan County High School and our community at the University of the Cumberlands. I can’t wait to see her excel at the next level.”

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of Victoria Day, and it has been my great pleasure to coach her,” said HCHS coach Blake Johnson. “She stepped into the sport of wrestling her senior year with no experience and no idea what to expect — only her strong will, hard work ethic, physical and mental toughness. Wrestling is somewhat of a new sport to this area, and many kids, especially young women, are reluctant to join. I’m glad she took a chance to try her hand at it. Now here we are a few months later, and she has become the first HCHS student to receive a scholarship to wrestle in college. I believe she will be the first of many, and she is breaking ground for the future of our program.”