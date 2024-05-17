KDE Special Education receives high marks in audit Published 4:12 pm Friday, May 17, 2024

The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) has successfully completed the Differentiated Monitoring and Support (DMS) 2.0 audit from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP).

In announcing the completion of the audit on Thursday, KDE officials say this means the KDE has emerged as a leader in special education excellence and marks a significant milestone for Kentucky.

“We are honored to be the first state to achieve this accomplishment, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional education and support to all students,” said Gretta Hylton, associate commissioner and state director of special education. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the OSEEL team, strong leadership within our local districts and invaluable support from our families and other interest groups.”

KDE leadership said at the heart of this achievement lies the diligent oversight of Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part B programs nationwide, orchestrated through DMS 2.0. The recent milestone marks the successful navigation of an exhaustive multi-year OSEP audit under the DMS 2.0 framework.

“Completing this audit in such a satisfactory way signifies the hard work and commitment OSEEL and KDE has when it comes to educating all of the Commonwealth’s students, including those with special needs,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney.

DMS 2.0 is a cyclical monitoring process that focuses on states’ general supervision systems. OSEP provides support and technical assistance based on each state’s needs.

“OSEP appreciates the state’s continued efforts to improve the implementation of IDEA Part B and the development and implementation of a reasonably designed general supervision system, which ensures compliance and improving results for students with disabilities,” said OSEP Director Valerie Williams, acknowledging Kentucky’s strides in advancing special education initiatives.