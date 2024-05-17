HC coach says Perry, Noah will play well together Published 4:10 pm Friday, May 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mark Pope will have Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer — Travis Perry of Lyon County — and fifth all-time leading scorer — Trent Noah of Harlan County — on his first UK roster.

Perry signed with UK and then coach John Calipari in November but unlike UK’s other Calipari signees opted to stay with the Cats. Noah originally signed with South Carolina but got his release last week and signed with UK.

Harlan County coach Kyle Jones coached against Perry twice, including the state title game, and watched him play other times. He thinks Noah and Jones, two long-time friends, will fit together well at UK.

Email newsletter signup

“Both are elite shooters and are very high IQ Basketball players who always make the right plays,” Jones said. “They will fit well into the system UK will be using.

“Perry is a very humble kid and Trent is the same way. I think they will be perfect fits together. They will play with a lot of pride. There is just something about a Kentucky kid putting on that Kentucky jersey and knowing not only what it means to them but an entire state.”