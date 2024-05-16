HCHS boys edge Corbin to win meet at Williamsburg Published 4:38 pm Thursday, May 16, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Harlan County track team traveled to Williamsburg to compete in an all comers meet on Friday. The boys won the meet with 117 points, leading over Corbin by six points. The girls placed fifth overall with 56 points. Leslie County won the girls division with 107 points.

“Proud of our kids tonight. We scaled back quite a bit to get ready for the conference and regional meets, but I thought all of our boys and girls competed hard,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said.

To lead the Bears, Dallas Sergent won the 300-meter hurdles. Landon McCreary won pole vault. Dallas Sergent, Ethan Simpson, Taelor Haywood and Luke Kelly won the 4 x 100-meter relay.

“I thought all of our guys competed hard, and I’m proud of them,” Vitatoe said.

Kelly finished third in the 100-meter dash. Haywood placed seventh. Jonah Mumford and Landon Cook were 25th and 27th, respectively.

In the 200-meter dash, Ethan Simpson placed third. Mumford was 16th. Cook finished 27th, while Gibson Wilder was 30th.

Kelly placed third in the 400-meter dash, setting a new school record. Jacob Schwenke was seventh. Evan Simpson finished 17th.

“Luke had another huge night, tonight. That’s a big time in the 400, and the third school record he’s set this year,” Vitatoe said. “He’s a tough kid and he has a lot of talent.”

Jacob Schwenke placed 17th in the 800-meter run. Evan Simpson and Drew Sergent finished 27th and 30th, respectively.

In the 1,600-meter run, Kaden Boggs placed fourth. Caleb Schwenke finished 12th. Kaylob Stevens was 27th, immediately followed by Christopher Johnson.

“Kaden Boggs had a huge run in the 1,600,” Vitatoe said. “He keeps getting better, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the low 4:30 range before this year ends.”

Johnson finished 13th in the 3,200-meter run. He was immediately followed by Stevens.

Dallas Sergent placed third in the 110-meter hurdles. Brayden Howard was seventh.

Bryan Howard was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.

In long jump, Haywood was third. Bryan Howard and Brayden Howard placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Bradley Brock was 11th.

Haywood placed second in high jump. Jayce Brown was eighth, while Mumford placed 10th.

Brayden Howard was sixth in triple jump. Brock was eighth.

“Bradley Brock had a huge night in the jumps tonight as well,” Vitatoe said.

Brown was second in pole vault. Brock placed 11th.

In shot put, Bradley Henson was fourth. Peyton Jackson and Jacob Shoemaker placed fifth and seventh, respectively. Liam Garland was ninth.

“Bradley Henson had a big night in the shot put,” Vitatoe said. “He’s been a hard worker his entire career and I’m proud of him.”

In discus, Shoemaker placed third. Alex Greene was ninth. Garland was 18th, while Brayden Clay placed 20th.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Kelly, Bryan Howard, Ethan Simpson and Dallas Sergent finished third.

Gage Bailey, Jacob Schwenke, Ethan Simpson and Bryan Howard placed third in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Boggs, Bailey, Caleb Schwenke and Jacob Schwenke were second in the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“The boys 4 x 800 turned in their best time of the season,” Vitatoe said. “That time puts them among the best in the state, and I think they can still do more. They’re a good group of guys who work hard.“

To lead the Lady Bears, Peyton Lunsford placed second in the 800-meter run. Aliyah Deleon, Macy Jones, Madison Daniels and Ella Karst finished second in the 4 x 100-meter relay.

“The girls had a great meet as well. The 4 x 100 had a great performance and I’m really proud of all of them,” Vitatoe said. “That’s back to back big times and it sets them up for a strong finish to the season.”

In the 100-meter dash, Karst placed ninth. Deleon was 11th. Macy Jones finished 17th. Ryleigh Lawson was 39th.

Karst finished sixth in the 200-meter dash. Deleon placed ninth, immediately followed by Jaylee Cochran.

Lauren Lewis finished third in the 400-meter dash. Preslee Hensley was 10th, immediately followed by Brianna Howard.

“Lauren had a great night in the 400,” Vitatoe said. “She keeps getting closer and closer to that school record, and I think she’ll get it before the year ends. She’s been working hard.”

Lewis placed third in the 800-meter run. Preslee Hensley finished seventh.

Heaven Hensley was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Ashton Evans placed ninth in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.

In long jump, Daniels placed fifth. Heaven Hensley was ninth. Hailie Hensley and Maddi Middleton were 14th and 17th, respectively.

Heaven Hensley placed third in high jump. Middleton was fifth. Trinity Jones was 17th.

Middleton placed seventh in triple jump. Hailie Hensley was ninth.

“Heaven and Maddie keep getting better every meet, and I thought Hailie had a big night in the jumps,” Vitatoe said.

Taylor Clem was sixth in pole vault.

In shot put, Addison Day placed fourth. Addyson Caldwell and Ali Hensley were fifth and seventh, respectively. Kaitlynn Smith was 14th.

In discus, Whitney Noe was eighth. Day placed ninth. Ali Hensley was 13th, while Lacey Robinson placed 17th.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Deleon, Cochran, Karst and Macy Jones were fourth.

Howard, Lewis, Lunsford and Preslee Hensley finished third in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

“I like where we are as a team. All of these kids are bought in, they work hard, and they deserve all the good stuff,” Vitatoe said. “It’s time to get focused now on the final 10 days of the regular season.”