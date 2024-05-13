Primary Election set for May, 21 Published 12:15 pm Monday, May 13, 2024

Registered Republican and Democrat voters in Harlan County will head to the polls along with the rest of Kentucky on Tuesday, May 21, for the Primary Election, choosing their party’s candidates for select offices for the General Election in November.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

While the ballot for this election is relatively short, the choices include candidates for the President of the United States as well as U.S. Representative and Kentucky State Senator.

According to the Harlan County Clerk’s Office website at https://harlan.countyclerk.us/elections, the following are on the ballot for the Republican and Democrat Primaries in Harlan County:

President of the United State (Republican and Democrat);

United States Representative in Congress for 5th Congressional District (Democrat);

State Senator for 29th Senatorial District (Democrat)

Early voting will be available at The Harlan Center from May 16 – 18, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from May 16 – May 18.

On election day, Harlan County has 21 locations available throughout the county to cast a vote. Locations include The Harlan Center, Black Mountain Elementary School, Cawood Elementary School, Cumberland Elementary School, Evarts Elementary School, Green Hills Elementary School, Rosspoint Elementary School, Wallins Elementary School, James A. Cawood Elementary School, Loyall Community Center, The Laurels, Totz Bingo Hall, Shields Pentecostal Church, Saylor’s Grocery, Lynch Fire Station, U.S Corps of Engineers, Pathfork Holiness Center, Verda Head Start, Cranks Methodist Church, Molus Pentecostal Church, and the Little Laurel Bible Church.

All voting centers will be available for all registered voters in Harlan County.

Voting is one of the best ways to let elected officials know your opinions on government.

“Be heard. Vote,” said Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan.