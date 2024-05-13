Former Rutgers QB, Owensboro standout Gavin Wimsatt transfers to UK Published 3:38 pm Monday, May 13, 2024

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops added another experienced quarterback to the roster on Tuesday.

Rutgers signal caller Gavin Wimsatt transferred to Kentucky after spending the past three seasons at Rutgers. The 6-foot-3 Wimsatt enjoyed a stellar prep career at Owensboro High School and threw for 5,034 yards and 62 touchdowns.

As a junior at Rutgers, he threw for 1,735 yards and nine touchdowns. He started 13 games and rushed for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns on 131 carries.

“We are excited to add Gavin to our program,” Stoops said. “Game experience is extremely valuable at quarterback and this is a unique opportunity to add talent and experience to the room.”

Kentucky’s quarterback room has been rebuilt, starting with Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff, who will be the starter.

Former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen, who was Will Levis’ backup at UK in 2021 before playing at FCS Tarleton State and Georgia Southern, returned to UK this spring as a walk-on Lexington Christian Academy’s Cutter Boley, a four-star, graduated a semester early to enroll at UK in January so he could go through spring practice. He’s considered the quarterback of the future.

Wimsatt could fit into some special running packages for new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdon who has said UK plans to use the quarterback in the running game.