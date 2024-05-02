Black Bears sweep Bath meet, Dragons place fifth at Middlesboro Published 4:36 pm Thursday, May 2, 2024

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

The Harlan County track team traveled to Bath County on Friday to compete in the Bath County Invitational. The girls won their division with 160 points, defeating George Rogers Clark by 82 points. The boys won their division with 116 points.

“I‘m really proud of our kids. This was a big meet as it was a mini regional preview and there were a lot of good schools from outside our region as well,” Harlan County track coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “We really challenged our kids (as we always do) to approach this meet with a high level of intensity. I thought we performed great. We beat some quality teams this evening.”

To lead the Bears, Luke Kelly won the 100– and 200-meter dash. Dallas Sergent won the 110– and 300-meter hurdles. Kelly, Dallas Sergent, Ethan Simpson and Taelor Haywood won the 4 x 100-meter relay. Gage Bailey, Kaden Boggs, Caleb Schwenke and Jacob Schwenke won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“I thought all of our guys were dialed in and really focused. Getting Taelor back was a big lift and Luke scored two big wins against a stacked field,” Vitatoe said. “Dallas also had another big night. We are moving in the right direction with a few weeks to go.

“The boys 4 x 800-meter relay picked up a massive win against a highly ranked 3A team in GRC. Caleb, Kaden, Gage and Jacob ran great, and they are peaking at the right time.”

Haywood finished 10th in the 100-meter dash. Jonah Mumford placed 21st. Gibson Wilder was 31st.

In the 200-meter dash, Jayce Brown was sixth. He was immediately followed by Bradley Brock. Landon McCreary finished 13th.

Ethan Simpson placed third in the 400-meter dash. He was immediately followed by Jacob Schwenke. Bryan Howard was ninth. Evan Simpson was 12th, while Caden Craig finished 18th.

In the 800-meter run, Jacob Schwenke placed third. He was immediately followed by Gage Bailey. Evan Simpson was 13th, immediately followed by Jonavan Rigney. Brett Albergo placed 29th.

Boggs finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Caleb Schwenke placed 10th. Rigney and Christopher Johnson were 14th and 18th, respectively. Albergo was 27th.

Boggs placed second in the 3,200-meter run. Caleb Schwenke was eighth. Rigney finished ninth, while Christopher Johnson was 11th.

Brayden Howard was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Bryan Howard placed seventh in long jump. Brayden Howard was eighth. Brock and Craig were 13th and 14th, respectively.

Brown was fifth in high jump.

Brayden Howard was fifth in triple jump. Brock placed 13th.

Brown was second in pole vault. McCreary placed fourth, while Brock was eighth.

Shot put results were unavailable due to a technical error.

Jacob Shoemaker placed seventh in discus. Alex Greene was eighth. Bradley Henson was 10th. Liam Garland and Brayden Clay were 12th and 14th, respectively. Johnathan Bailey placed 26th. Johnathan Sergent was 31st. Peyton Jackson placed 32nd. Cooper Blevins was 35th, while Braxton Cornett placed 36th. Aaron Johnson was 40th. Aj Halcomb was 43rd.

Kelly, Dallas Sergent, Bryan Howard and Ethan Simpson finished second in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

Gage Bailey, Bryan Howard, Jacob Schwenke and Evan Simpson placed second in the 4 x 400-meter relay.

Ella Karst led the Lady Bears, winning the 100-meter dash. Gracie Roberts won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run. Paige Phillips won the 100-meter hurdles. Karst, Aliyah Deleon, Macy Jones and Madison Daniels won the 4 x 100-meter relay. Jaylee Cochran, Lauren Lewis, Peyton Lunsford and Preslee Hensley won the 4 x 400-meter relay. Lewis, Lunsford, Preslee Hensley and Gracie Roberts won the 4 x 800-meter relay.

“The girls had a great performance as well. Aliyah Deleon had a great night, and Paige had another huge performance,” Vitatoe said. “Getting Bri back will give us a big lift and I thought our distance girls were strong again tonight. It’s tough to single kids out on either team, because it’s always a total team effort.”

In the 100-meter dash, Deleon placed sixth. Cochran was ninth, while Macy Jones finished 11th. Makenna Dillman placed 14th. Ryleigh Lawson was 24th.

In the 200-meter dash, Deleon finished sixth. She was immediately followed by Karst. Macy Jones was 12th. Brianna Howard placed 17th. Cochran and Hailie Hensley were 21st and 22nd, respectively. Makenna Dillman was 24th. Lawson finished 27th. Trinity Jones placed 30th, while Bailee Jones was 32nd.

Lewis finished second in the 400-meter dash. Preslee Hensley placed seventh, immediately followed by Howard. Bailee Jones was 16th.

Lunsford placed second in the 800-meter run. She was immediately followed by Lewis. Preslee Hensley was seventh. Suzy Mumford finished 20th.

Kiera Roberts finished second in the 1,600-meter run. Mumford was 14th.

Lunsford placed second in the 3,200-meter run. She was immediately followed by Kiera Roberts.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Heaven Hensley was second. Ashton Evans placed eighth.

Phillips placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Heaven Hensley and Evans were fifth and eighth, respectively.

In long jump, Daniels placed second. Heaven Hensley was eighth. Hailie Hensley was 12th, while Maddi Middleton placed 13th. Taylor Clem was 22nd.

Phillips was second in high jump. Heaven Hensley placed fourth. Middleton was 12th.

Phillips placed third in triple jump. Middleton was fifth.

Daniels was second in pole vault. Clem placed eighth.

In shot put, Addison Day placed sixth. Addyson Caldwell was eighth, while Ali Hensley placed 10th. Kailey Shepherd was 17th. Kaitlynn Smith was 19th. Mallory Long and Daelyn Garland were 21st and 22nd, respectively. Samantha Henson placed 28th.

In discus, Day placed sixth. Lacey Robinson was ninth. Whitney Noe was 14th, while Smith placed 15th. Ali Hensley was 16th. Caldwell and Long placed 18th and 19th, respectively. Shepherd was 30th. Garland was 31st. Henson placed 34th.

“Addi Day had a big day in the shot, and I’m really proud of all those throwers,” Vitatoe said. “They are getting better every meet.”

Deleon, Cochran, Karst and Macy Jones finished second in the 4 x 200-meter relay.

“Now we are in the championship part of our schedule,” Vitatoe said. “We have to keep focused and rely on the continued strong leadership from within the team. We have a ways to go still, but I like where we are.”

Harlan County’s middle-schoolers will compete on Monday at South Laurel for an all comers meet. The next meet will be on Saturday at home for the Area 9 Championship.

***

Harlan traveled to Middlesboro on Saturday to compete in an all comers meet. The boys (36 points) and girls (51 points) placed fifth in their respective divisions.

Emma Owens won the 100-meter dash and triple jump to lead the Lady Dragons. Asia Young won shot put.

Abbiegail Elliott placed 18th in the 100-meter dash.

Owens finished third in the 200-meter dash. Harper Carmical was sixth. Gwendolyn Toll and Jenna Nguyen were 10th and 13th, respectively.

In the 400-meter dash, Carmical placed third. Toll was eighth, immediately followed by Nguyen. Elliott was 11th.

Juliana Damaa finished eighth in the 800-meter run.

In discus, Tess Bryson was ninth. Elliott placed 11th, while Anna Lawson was 12th.

In shot put, Bryson placed eighth. Elliott was ninth.

Kyler McLendon led the Dragons, placing second in the 200-meter dash and long jump.

Izack Saylor placed eighth in the 200-meter dash, fifth in the 400-meter dash and third in high jump.

Gabriel Xavier Farley finished seventh in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Cameron Reynolds placed 11th in shot put and discus.