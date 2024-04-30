Harlan High School named 15th best high school in Kentucky Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Staff Report

For nearly 20 years Harlan High School has been regularly recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of Kentucky’s best public schools. This year the small high school in Eastern Kentucky landed the #15 spot, ranking them among the top 3% in Kentucky and among the top 10% nationwide.

Despite the changing education landscape in classrooms across the nation, Harlan High students have consistently exceeded state and region performance averages on nearly all metrics.

“Anyone working in our district can attest to the changes that have happened over the last 5-6 years, the needs of our students have only increased and gotten more complex. With increases in student enrollment and changing demographics, we are thrilled that the results have not changed. We believe our strong culture and dedicated staff are the key to helping kids consistently perform at such a high level year in and year out,” commented Superintendent C.D. Morton.

Morton acknowledged that this recognition reaffirms Harlan High School’s commitment to excellence in education and its dedication to nurturing the academic, personal, and social growth of its students.

The latest accolade from the prestigious U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the school’s administrators, educators, staff, students, and the broader Harlan community.

Principal Britt Lawson expressed his pride in the school’s achievement.

“Being recognized as the 15th Best High School in Kentucky is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community,” Lawson said. “At Harlan High School, we strive to provide our students with a supportive and challenging learning environment that prepares them for success in college, career, and life.”

Harlan High School’s commitment to academic excellence is reflected in its rigorous curriculum, innovative teaching methods, and personalized support for every student. The school’s comprehensive approach to education focuses not only on academic achievement but also on fostering critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills among its students.

Superintendent C.D. Morton praised the school’s consistent performance.

“Every school is perfectly designed to get exactly the results they get,” said Morton. “I am proud that our students, teachers, and administrators have never become complacent when it comes to preparing our kids academically. The results speak for themselves, and the impact is evident in the life-changing differences we are making in the lives of our students.”

As Harlan High School celebrates this achievement, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower students to reach their full potential and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

To find out more about the selection and methodology you may visit: https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/kentucky