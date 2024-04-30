Adams tosses 1-hitter to earn win for HC Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

While not having the season they hoped for to this point, the Harlan County Lady Bears have been at their best during the biggest games. HC ran its district mark to 3-0 with a shockingly one-sided 15-0 three-inning victory Thursday over visiting Harlan.

“We came out and hit the ball. I’ve said it for three years now that one through nine we have kids at Harlan County who can get a big hit,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “We decided to focus on the little things with our schedule. We don’t hide from anybody. We had a rocky start with some injuries and things happening, but if they can keep this momentum we can shape some things up in the postseason.”

“Hats off to Harlan County. They played with a lot of fire and deserved to win,” said Harlan coach David Overbay, whose Lady Dragons have lost five of their last six after a strong start. “They put the ball in play, and our bats have gone cold. We have to put this behind us and move on.”

Freshman left-hander Alexis Adams benefited from a 15-hit night on offense but dominated in the circle with a one-hitter that included six strikeouts and no walks.

“We made only one error and did a good job behind her,” Burton said. “We’ve thrown a lot at Lexi this season, and it was good to see her have fun out there. I think she has put her name on the 13th Region map tonight.”

The bottom of the HC batting order did most of the damage as Aviya Halcomb drove in five runs with a triple and double and Lindsey Skidmore brought in three runs from the nine spot with three singles, including a two-run hit to end the game with two outs in the third inning due to the mercy rule.

Jenna Wilson added a double and single while Brittleigh Estep, Rylie Maggard and Halanah Shepherd added two singles each. Jade Burton and Madison Blair contributed one single each.

Jordyn Smith, a seventh grade second baseman/pitcher, had the only hit of the night for Harlan with a one-out single in the second inning, then had to come out of a game for the second time in a week due to apparent dizziness.

Mallory McNiel started in the circle for Harlan and gave up nine runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings. Amy Roman allowed four runs on seven hits in one inning. Ella Lisenbee gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout as she recorded one out.

Harlan County took control early as WIlson and Shepherd had one-out hits before Estep drove in the first run with a hit. Maggard singled home two runs and Halcomb doubled home two before Skidmore’s RBI single closed the scoring in the inning.

Burton, Maggard and Skidmore each had RBI hits in the second. Halcomb tripled home three runs and WIlson doubled home two.

Estep singled to open the third inning and Halcomb was hit by a pitch before Skidmore’s third hit ended the game.