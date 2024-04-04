Vehicle crash results in death of Cawood woman Published 10:43 am Thursday, April 4, 2024

A car crash resulted in the death of a woman on Tuesday, April, 2.

Eva Sue Noe, 45, of Cawood, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office was contacted by the Harlan ARH Hospital at 6:47 p.m. on Tuesday and notified of the death resulting from injuries sustained in an automobile crash. Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe responded to the scene and pronounced Eva Noe deceased. Eva Noe had earlier been involved in a vehicle wreck on US 421 in the Grays Knob community.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones assisted.

The crash is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.