Lady Bears hope to build on momentum from last year

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

After improving from 11 wins in 2022 to 16 last spring, the Harlan County Lady Bears are determined to take the next step in 2024 with an experienced roster that features seven returning starters.

“The key for this team is keeping the momentum and staying together as a team,” Harlan County coach Shelby Burton said. “I’ve told our older kids that they have to want it more than their coaches. I told them I can’t cross that white line with you. It comes down to how much they want it, and I think they do this year. “I’ve seen a lot of growth in this team over the last year. We’re stronger and more mature as a team.”

The biggest goal for this year’s Lady Bears centers around a deeper postseason run after the first two first-round exits in program history. Harlan County dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker in eight innings to Middlesboro in last year’s first round after claiming two 8-7 wins over the Lady Jackets in the regular season.

“We were one hit, one play, away from beating a good Middlesboro team that we beat twice earlier in the year,” Burton said. “The 52nd District is overlooked. Any of the four teams could win any night. Anyone can win or anyone could go home.”

One big reason for the Lady Bears’ optimism is the return of junior pitcher Madison Blair for her third season in the circle. Blair posted a 14-13 record last year with a 2.84 earned run average that included 139 strikeouts and 36 walks over 177 2/3 innings.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a kid work as hard as Maddie. She puts in so much time in the offseason. She’s a winner and she wants the ball in her hands,” Burton said. “I have full trust in her.”

Blair is also one of the team’s top hitters with a .296 average last season with 29 hits.

Aly Sherman and Lexi Adams, both freshmen left-handers, could also see action in the circle.

Jade Burton, a junior, returns as Blair’s batterymate after leading the squad with a .360 average and 31 hits. Burton added one homer, 10 RBI, four doubles and two triples.

“Jade has really stepped up as a leader, and she can control the game. Her bat has improved so much and is one of our top hitters,” said the HCHS coach. “She could hit first or second, or even fourth.”

Halanah Shepherd, a sophomore, was one of the region’s top young players last season with a .289 average that included a team high 23 RBI on 28 hits.

“She makes some plays at first base that are amazing. Our girls have confidence she will catch it if they make the throw,” Burton said. “I’m expecting her to be better offensively this season. I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Halanah. She knows the game so well, but she thinks way too much instead of reacting.”

Rylie Maggard, also a senior, moves from center to shortstop. She hit .222 last year with 16 hits.

“I think Rylie will bring more to our team at short. She has grown up a lot,” Burton said. “I think she could make a major difference for our infield defense. We need more offense from Rylie this year. She put in the work, and I hope she will see that hard work pay off.”

Jenna Wilson, a senior, is a steadying influence for the Lady Bears as she makes the move from second to third base. WIlson was second on the squad last year with a .337 average to go with 30 hits and 13 RBI.

“We lost Hailey (Austin) there and that’s been on my mind since last year. Jenna wants to do what’s best for the team, and she has a good glove with good reactions. I think that transition will be very beneficial for Jenna. I think she will be very solid by the end of the season.”

Braylen Gilley, a sophomore, replaces Wilson at second.

“She worked very hard in the offseason and proved she wants to play. I’m very pleased with the way she goes into the outfield to make plays,” Burton said. “We think her bat will get better with experience.”

Brittleigh Estep, a senior, moves from short to center.

“Brittleigh is one of the most athletic kids on the team. She is getting more comfortable out there,” Burton said. “She can read the ball off the bat and comes up throwing.”

Lesleigh Brown, a senior outfielder, is being counted on for another big season with the bat after hitting .323 last yearn with 30 hits and 17 RBI.

“She has made some adjustments. She started strong last year. She can get a big hit and lays down a bunt well. She understands her role,” Burton said.

Adams and Sherman could see action in left field.

“Lexi is going to be one of our best players by the time she’s a senior. She came out to prove she can play. She has a strong bat, but just needs more confidence,” Burton said. “Aly is left-handed and can play anywhere. She reads the ball as well as anyone we have. She can also run the bases.”

Harley Rice, a freshman, could see action at designated hitter.

“She is one of the best hitters on our team. She is making the adjustment from middle school and will be a big addition,” Burton said.