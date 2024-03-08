Senate approves making it easier for foster parents to qualify for child care assistance Published 11:39 am Friday, March 8, 2024

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

A Democrat’s bill aimed at making it easier for Kentuckians to become foster parents unanimously passed the Senate Thursday — after some friendly hazing aimed at the sponsor upon passing her first bill.

Senate Bill 240 would allow foster parents in Kentucky to qualify for child care benefits while working outside the home or working remotely in the home. Currently they must work 20 hours a week outside the home to qualify for assistance.

The sponsor, Louisville Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong, said in committee that it “will decrease barriers to families who wish to participate in foster care.” Chambers Armstrong won a special election in February 2023 to fill the Senate seat vacated by Democrat Morgan McGarvey’s election to the U.S. House.

On the Senate floor she said clarifying remote work requirement eligibility for stipends is a “small but needed change that will make it easier for more people to become foster parents” in Kentucky.

It can now go to the House for consideration.