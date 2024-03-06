Kentucky girls basketball coach resigns following sexual abuse charges Published 11:31 am Wednesday, March 6, 2024

A Laurel County schools employee who was also an assistant girls basketball coach has resigned after facing multiple charges of sexual offenses involving a minor, The Sentinel-Echo reported.

William Trevor Goodson, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 18 years of age), and use of minor (under 18) in a sexual performance.

Goodson had been previously listed as an assistant coach for South Laurel High School Girls Basketball as well as a coach for South Laurel Middle.

Goodson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center around 2:36 a.m. Saturday morning, according to JailTracker, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

London police started an investigation after receiving allegations of inappropriate behavior between Goodson and juvenile students, a new release said. He was charged after detectives found sufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Goodson is scheduled to appear in Laurel County District Court on March 12 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.