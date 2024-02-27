Wynn, Noe, Owens team for 65 in win over Barbourville Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Harlan’s big three of Emma Owens, Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe each reached the 20-point mark last Tuesday as the Lady Dragons closed their regular-season schedule with a 71-46 win over visiting Barboourville.

Wynn followed her seven 3-pointer game Saturday in a.win over McCreary Central by hitting six Tuesday in a 24-point night. Noe added 21 points, while Owens scored 20 in her final home game with the Lady Dragons.

Sophomore forward Layla Brock led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.