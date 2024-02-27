Wynn, Noe, Owens team for 65 in win over Barbourville

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Harlan junior guard Aymanni Wynn, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 24 points last Tuesday to lead the Lady Dragons to a 71-46 win over visiting Barbourville. (Photo by John Henson)

Harlan’s big three of Emma Owens, Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe each reached the 20-point mark last Tuesday as the Lady Dragons closed their regular-season schedule with a 71-46 win over visiting Barboourville.

Wynn followed her seven 3-pointer game Saturday in a.win over McCreary Central by hitting six Tuesday in a 24-point night. Noe added 21 points, while Owens scored 20 in her final home game with the Lady Dragons.

Sophomore forward Layla Brock led the Lady Tigers with 17 points.

