Harlan County District Court Report

Published 2:27 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Joseph Lee Vaughn, 44, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Christopher Bledsoe, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment March 11.

• Teddy Joe Reese, 36, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal trespassing — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months), ordered to stay of Richard Brackett’s property; other charge, dismissed.

• John Sizemore, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession — continued for arraignment March 11.

• Shawn Williams, 39, giving officer false identifying information, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Ivan R. Hall, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 11.

• Floyd Boring, 43, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree criminal trespassing — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Kenneth Howard III, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment March 11.

• Kimberly L. Saylor, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment March 11.

• Rebecca F. Combs, 36, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — continued for arraignment.

• Robert Pace, 33, resisting arrest — bench warrant.

• Roy Maggard, 47, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Ricky D. Slusher, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Allison Robbins, 38, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant.

Candice Napier, 57, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for pretrial conference Feb. 26.

• Adam Lee Peace, 31, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758 and sentenced to driving school.

• Delmar Perry, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place, falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement — bench warrant.

• Christopher R. Halcomb, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Tammy Smith Mills, 62, fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but under $1,000) — bench warrant.

• Thomas Lester, 46, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Ellison Asher, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of menacing — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Frank Allen, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Clayton Tony Fultz II, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no tail lights — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

• Ellevina Cottrell, 41, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, disregarding stop sign — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed. Ordered to obey all laws.

Justin Epperson, no operator’s/moped license, no tail lights — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Lee R. Helton, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle with one headlight — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

Christopher A. Bennett, 38, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael D. Creech, 41, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Shawn Burke, improper or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled March 11.

• Tiffany Sexton, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — dismissed, officer Cornett failed to appear for court.

• Alvin R. Elkins, 51, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, criminal littering, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $168 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• James H. Brock, 57, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant.

• Josh Jacob Smith, 26, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Johnny A. Jenkins, 34, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded guilty, fined $143 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to obey all laws and to stay out of Walmart.

