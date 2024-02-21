Man found hiding under bed, faces drug charges
Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024
A Wallins man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found hiding under a bed in possession of the substance.
Joshua Maggard, 45, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on Feb. 14.
According to a news release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Maggard was arrested on multiple warrants. He was located hiding under a bed. During the arrest, the deputy located methamphetamine and additional controlled substances in the area where Maggard was hiding.
Maggard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with active warrants for failure to appear and parole violation. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- David Helton, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Feb. 19. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, speeding, and failure to wear seta belt. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Jason Lewis, 37, of Loyall, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Feb. 16. He was charged with parole violation. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- William Farley, 36, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15. He was charged with probation violation. Farley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Vernon Bennett, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15. He was charged with parole violation. Bennett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Derek Lewis, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15. He was charged with third-degree burglary. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.