Man found hiding under bed, faces drug charges Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

A Wallins man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found hiding under a bed in possession of the substance.

Joshua Maggard, 45, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on Feb. 14.

According to a news release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Maggard was arrested on multiple warrants. He was located hiding under a bed. During the arrest, the deputy located methamphetamine and additional controlled substances in the area where Maggard was hiding.

Maggard was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with active warrants for failure to appear and parole violation. Maggard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

