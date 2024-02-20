Wynn’s birthday celebration includes seven 3s as Lady Dragons rout McCreary Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Harlan junior wing Aymanni Wynn celebrated her 18th birthday with a 3-point party Saturday afternoon, hitting seven of 14 in a 23-point night as the Lady Dragons coasted to a 65-37 win over visiting McCreary Central.

“She’s a strong shooter, and I knew she’d have a good game today,” Harlan coach Mackenzie King Varner said after the Lady Dragons improved to 16-12 on the season. “I’m proud of her. I’m proud of all of them.”

Junior forward Kylie Noe continued her recent surge by hitting nine of 12 shots in a 20-point night. Senior guard Emma Owens added 10 points as Harlan clinched its first winning season since 2017.

“I think our offense always takes care of itself,” Varner said. “If we’ve got our defense where it needs to be, I’m not too worried about our offense.”

Junior center Corinne Trammell led the 11-14 Lady Raiders with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Harlan’s defense was good in the first half as the Lady Raiders hit only five of 16 shots. The Lady Dragons built an 11-6 lead after one quarter and extended the margin to 24-13 by halftime. Wynn had two 3s in the first quarter, but Harlan hit only four of 15 shots as a team. Wynn and Owens each hit 3s in the second quarter.

“We’ve had a long week, but we’ve tightened up on our defensive principles, and I think that will help us next week,” Varner said.

Noe took over in the third quarter, hitting five of five shots. Wynn connected on three of four attempts as the Lady Dragons’ lead grew to 44-24.

After hitting eight of 14 shots in the third quarter, the Lady Dragons were even better in the fourth by connecting on eight of 11. Wynn, Noe and Peyshaunce Wynn each had two baskets in the period.

Harlan closed its regular season schedule Tuesday at home against Barbourville in a 6 p.m. game.