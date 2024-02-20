Harlan Elementary wins academic title Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The Harlan Elementary Academic team took home their division’s Kentucky Governor’s Cup Title close on the heels of Harlan High School’s recent win, cinching the Harlan Independent School District’s sweeping of the district competition for the fifth consecutive year.

According to a press release, the Harlan Independent School District’s high school, middle school and elementary school have won district titles in all three divisions dating back to 2020.

The Harlan Elementary School academic team scored a total of 80 points, winning the top position for the District 103 competition. The competition was held at James A. Cawood Elementary School (JACES).

“A perfect team score is achieved when students from the same school win the top three places in each assessment area while also winning the Quick Recall and the Future Problem-Solving competition,” states the release. “Harlan Elementary narrowly missed the mark winning 16 of the 18 possible assessment area placements, on their way to the second highest team score in school history. The Green Dragons scored a whopping 81 points in 2020.”

Schools compete in district competitions in hopes of advancing to the regional competition to be held in March.

The first place showing ensures Harlan Elementary will defend their regional title in March. Wallins Elementary took second place with 20.5 points while JACES won third place with 17 points. Cawood Elementary secured fourth place with 5.5 points overall.

The Harlan Elementary School Academic team, the Green Dragons, are coached by Brent Roy, LeAnne Chasteen, and Sierra Crow.

The top five finishers in each subject area assessment will advance to the regional competition.

The Kentucky Governor’s Cup competition is operated by KAAC, an independent education service agency.

According to the KAAC website https://kaac.com, KAAC was founded in 1985, with more than 20,000 students from over 1100 public and private schools currently participating in KAAC events.

District Governor’s Cup Results

Math

1st Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Jeremy Jackson (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Saylor Crow (Harlan Elementary); 4th Maddox Helton (Wallins Elementary); 5th Cameron Chappell (JACES Elementary)

Science

1st Hunter Taylor (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary), 3rd Andrew Alred (Harlan Elementary); 4th Hunter Asher (Wallins Elementary); 5th Colton Roberts (Wallins Elementary)

Social Studies

1st Saylor Crow (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Hunter Taylor (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Vivian Smith (Harlan Elementary); 4th Lydia Wright (Wallins Elementary); 5th Maddox Helton (Wallins Elementary)

Language Arts

1st Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Shelbee Fee (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Juliane Miller (Harlan Elementary); 4th Madelyn Craig (Wallins Elementary); 5th Zoey Raza (Wallins Elementary)

Arts and Humanities

1st Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Vivian Smith (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Hannah Adams (Harlan Elementary); 4th Ava Stanton (JACES Elementary); 5th Madilyn Helton (Wallins Elementary); 5th Kristan Brock (Wallins Elementary)

Composition:

1st Addison Adams (JACES Elementary); 2nd Alivia Eversole (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Madi Barrett (Cawood Elementary); 4th Lydia Wright (Wallins Elementary); 5th Zoey Raza (Wallins Elementary); 5th Jocelyn Miracle (Cawood Elementary)

Quick Recall:

1st Harlan Elementary; 2nd Cawood Elementary; 3rd James A. Cawood Elementary; 4th Wallins Elementary

Future Problem Solving

1st Harlan Elementary; 2nd Wallins Elementary; 3rd James A. Cawood Elementary