Francis “Frank” Goodwyn Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

You are invited to a Celebration of Life to be held February 22nd, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Please join his family at the Wallins Creek Masonic Lodge located at 204 Old Pike Hwy, Coldiron KY 40819. Additional parking that is handicap accessible is available behind the Masonic Lodge . This can be accessed by the road between the Coldiron Dollar General and the BP gas station.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Love to the Rescue, Processing Center, P.O. Box 1570, WV 25438-4510. Shriners Hospitals treated two of Frank’s grand children at no cost . Shriners Hospitals do not charge for any treatment given in their hospitals. For more information visit Shrinerschildrens.org

Please feel free to leave a memory or condolence at www.aljfh.com.

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Francis (Frank) E. Goodwyn.