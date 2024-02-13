HC’s Nolan reaches 200-win mark Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Staff Report

Harlan County’s Anthony Nolan reached another coaching milestone on Monday in the Lady Bears’ 77-50 win at Barbourville. He became the third coach in county history to reach the 200-win mark in his 10 seasons with the Lady Bears.

“The biggest thing is being consistently competitive whether it be the boys at Cawood or the girls at HC,” Nolan said. “ Coaching is a field with a quick turnover every year, especially in the era of social media. Milestones are nice, but it has always been about the kids and their ability to achieve goals. Hopefully, we still have some goals to achieve this season going forward.”

His 200-94 places him third overall in county girls basketball history. John Bond posted a 492-244 mark in his career, mainly at Cumberland. Harlan’s Doc Gray is second with a 204-160 record.

Nolan led the Lady Bears to three 13th Region runner-up finishes when he coached the first six years of the school’s existence. He has taken HCHS to three straight regional tournament appearances in the first three years of his second stint with the program, and the Lady Bears are 15-11 after Monday’s win.

Nolan recorded his 400th coaching victory overall in Harlan County earlier this year, combining his wins coaching boys at Cawood High School and girls at HCHS.

Karst sparks fourth-quarter comeback as HC edges Leslie

With her Harlan County Lady Bears trailing by five points entering the fourth quarter last Tuesday at Leslie County, senior guard Ella Karst decided it was time to take over. Karst scored 15 of her game-high 27 points in the final period as the Lady Bears rallied for a 51-48 victory to avenge a loss at home in December.

Senior forward Paige Phillips added 10 points, including two baskets in the decisive fourth period, as HCHS won for the seventh time in its last eight games.

“Leslie County is always a tough place to play,” Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan said. “They have five good guards who are quick off the dribble and can shoot. We were able to get key stops with our defense and were patient with our possessions on offense. The seniors really stepped up and made big plays.”

Ava Napier scored 15 points and Iris Napier added 14 to lead the 12-10 Lady Eagles.