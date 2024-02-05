Lady Bears edge Letcher Central

Published 3:57 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

Harlan County sophomore guard Cheyenne Rhymer put up a shot in Friday's game against Letcher Central. Rhymer had four points and 12 rebounds in the Lady Bears' 45-42 win.(Photo by Bob Cornett)

Staff Report

After watching a five-game losing streak end four nights earlier at Knott Central, the Harlan County Lady Bears got back on the winning track Friday with a 45-42 victory over visiting Letcher Central.

Senior guard Ella Karst scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bears, including nine points in the first quarter as HCHS took a 17-12 lead. Senior forward Paige Phillips added 12 points.

Jaylin Whitt, a senior guard, led the 13-7 Lady Cougars with 15 points.

Harlan County (13-10) will play its third straight 14th Region opponent on Tuesday at Leslie County. Letcher Central (13-7) travels to Hazard on Monday.

