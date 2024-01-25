Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 4:29 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

District Court

• Arthur J. Cheek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Mary Elaine Callahan, giving officer false identifying information — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• James W. Thomas, 26, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Dalton James Hicks, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 4.

• Timothy Alexander Asbury, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• William Edward Crider Johnson, 49, receiving stolen property — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to obey all laws.

• Laticia Irvin, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Phillip Tolliver, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Beth Rice, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 4.

• Kyle Nantz, 42, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Christopher Robbins, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Jessica Kathleen Boggs, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• John Charles Deal, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 4.

• Jenna Shackleford, 29, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — bench warrant (bond set at $5,000)

• Ryan Chase Fields, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Jenna Shackleford, 29, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — bench warrant.

• Timothy Ray Hall, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Raymond Bradley Day, 30, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Damon Williams, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Jennifer Sue Tritt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Theresa Lyons, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Bryan Austin Davis, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Jonathan Lynn Ison, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Alan Vanover, 39, disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), careless driving — failed to appear for hearing.

• Victoria Perkins, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — bench warrant (bond set at $2,500 cash).

• Hannah Dee Trakas, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Rodney Dwight Smith, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Terry M. Polly, 47, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant.

• Savannah M. Thompson, 22, giving officer false identifying information, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment.

• Phillip Tolliver, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Jimmy Joe Collett, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Kenneth P. Ayers, 50, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, fined $233 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). No contact with Walmart.

• Lisa Marie Thacker, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Jessica Deal, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• David D. Caldwell, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Christopher Sizemore, 43, second-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant (bond set at $250).

• Amanda Kay Powers, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Kimberly Saylor, 54, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, fined $233. No contact with Family Dollar for 24 months.

• Cody Blake Johnson, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Tiffany Creech, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), illegal possession of Legend drug, controlled substance prescription not in original container, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Dana Howard, 39, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing (bond set at $500).

• Tammy Slone Lewis, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment Jan. 29.

• Paul Cook, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, violation of local city ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.

• Kayla B. Middleton, 32, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant.

• David Michael Blas, 19, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

• Patrick T. Bynum, violation of IPO — jury trial scheduled Feb. 6.

• Amanda Mason, 33, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

• Austin Lee Mason, 25, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

• Christian Murphy, all-terrain vehicle violations, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment March 4.

• Jesse Napier, 30, resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

• Aaron Robinson Jr., 54, careless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

• Alan Vanover, 39, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), careless driving — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school

• Perry Williams, speeding (seven miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, improper registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 29.