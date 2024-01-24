Legislative update: The third week of the session Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Sen. Johnnie Turner

Guest Writer

The Kentucky General Assembly reconvened in Frankfort on Tuesday after observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to start the third week of the 2024 Regular Session.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley got in touch with me about some concerns he had about marijuana and drivers being under the influence. I’ve introduced a bill to get it out in the public and that would set some standards, which should have been created years ago. Senate Bill 32 would set a legal limit that doesn’t currently exist. It would establish a blood test for those suspected to be under the influence of marijuana, with a maximum of four nanograms, meaning a driver is over the legal limit. We currently have standards for alcohol intoxication.

This week, the House of Representatives made its biennial budget proposal. The proposed bills, House Bill (HB) 6 and HB 1, are now available for review at Bills – Legislative Research Commission. With these proposals in hand, the Senate will begin its review and formulate recommendations. I’ll keep you updated on the budget details as it progresses. I’ll be advocating for our district and counties.

Floor activity picked up in week three because the Senate passed several Senate bills (SB), including SB 10. The bill would offer you, the voter, the chance to vote to amend the Constitution of Kentucky (Section 95) shifting elections for state constitutional officers to even-numbered years. The arguments for doing it are to address voter fatigue, allow more people to vote in the elections for those offices, save more money for local and state governments, and make our governments at all levels more stable.

Right now, Kentuckians vote three out of every four years. This is tough on people, so giving people another year off from voting responsibilities would be a good thing. Despite recent bills expanding voting access, the 2023 general election saw an 8.7 percent decrease in turnout compared to four years prior. More people come out to vote in even-numbered years compared to how many vote in odd-numbered years. Based on all the numbers, voters are tired. Kentucky holds elections three out of every four years. We are an outlier because only a few other states hold odd-year elections.

The change to the constitution would save local governments about $20 million annually and the state $1.9 million annually in the years that an election wouldn’t happen anymore. One of the strongest arguments favoring the bill is that voters would be given an additional year free from political campaign ads, mailers, and road signs. We all know campaign signs cover all our roads in an election year. Based on all the numbers, voters are tired. Kentucky holds elections three out of every four years. We are an outlier because only a few other states have odd-year elections.

The people who voted against SB 10 argued that people wouldn’t be able to keep track of who they were voting for. I had to stand up for my people and constituents and say that voters are not ignorant and can know what office and who they vote for. I don’t think it’s right to insult the intelligence of the people in our mountains or anywhere in Kentucky.

If the Kentucky House of Representatives ultimately passes SB 10 and is backed by most Kentucky voters, the amendment would be made to the Constitution of Kentucky. Elections for statewide offices would still occur every four years, starting after the November 2027 election. An additional year would be added to the term of officers elected that year, with the subsequent election set for 2032.

Other bills receiving approval this week include SB 24, which would change the landscape of managed care organizations contracted by the Department for Medicaid Services. Under its provisions, the department is now limited to engaging with no more than three such entities, a strategic move aimed at enhancing efficiency and optimizing service delivery.

SB 17 also advanced passed the Senate. This bill focuses on easing the regulatory burdens related to death certificates for county coroners and vital statistics. This legislative effort is designed to alleviate workloads and set realistic timelines for forensic studies, contributing to a more streamlined and effective system.

The Israeli Consulate invited me on Wednesday to see raw, unedited footage of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. The footage showed unimaginable things. Anyone who saw it can’t deny the depravity of the terrorist’s attack on Israel. The attack was perpetrated by brainwashed youth that Iran and the Ayatollah have indoctrinated. It’s shocking we still have people on college campuses and even rallying outside the Capitol Annex where we saw the footage, who keep denying this attack happened or even sympathize with the motives behind the attack. I’m a strong supporter of our Israeli allies. I hope our people here in America and all over the world will stand with Israel, acknowledge it and the Jewish people’s right to exist, and do what it takes to root out the evil terrorists who continue to harm innocent people in their quest to destroy the free nation of Israel.

Thank you for your continued engagement in the 2024 Regular Session. It is a privilege to represent you in Frankfort. Stay safe and warm as temperatures stay freezing. I know energy bills are tough for people right now. I’ll remain an advocate for cheap and reliable energy for these mountains that help make America what it is today.

Senator Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, represents the 29th Senate District, including Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, and Letcher Counties. Turner is the Senate Natural Resources and Energy vice chair. He also serves as a member of the Senate committees on Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Transportation.