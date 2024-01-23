Karst takes control in overtime as Lady Bears edge Harlan Published 10:23 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

For more local sports coverage, check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Harlan County senior guard Ella Karst appeared to hit the biggest shot of the night in regulation in Monday’s district clash against visiting Harlan, but that was a millisecond before what appeared to be a three-point play in the final minute of a tie game turned into an illegal pick call on a teammate.

Once the game reached overtime, Karst left nothing to chance as she scored nine of her team’s 11 points to send the Lady Bears to a 66-60 victory. It was the 17th straight victory against Harlan for the Lady Bears, stretching back to the 2017 13th Region finals.

“Ella is a tough matchup, and we want the ball in her hands,” Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan said. “We thought the game was over in regulation, and probably pretty much everyone in the gym, but I’m so proud of how they responded. We have a lot of kids really growing up at this point of the season.”

Karst, who reached the 2,000-point mark at HCHS in the second quarter and went over the 2,500-point mark for her high school career (counting two years at Harlan in middle school), scored 39 points to lead the Lady Bears, who improved to 10-9 overall and 2-1 in district action. Seventh-grade guard Reagan Clem added 14 points. Senior forward Paige Phillips contributed nine points and six rebounds before fouling out.

“I thought Paige played a huge role for us tonight in several areas, and Chey (Rhymer) stepped up. Reagan continues to play real well,” Nolan said. “It was a tough game, but we had several who really responded.”

Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe each scored 19 points for the 11-6 Lady Dragons, who fell to 1-1 in district action. Emma Owens added 13 points.

Wynn literally carried the Harlan offense in the first half, scoring all of her team’s points in the first 12 minutes. Clem hit two 3-pointers in the opening period as HCHS built a 15-12 lead, then extended it to 25-12 on back-to-back 3s by Clem and Karst. Harlan County’s 10-0 run also included Owens picking up her third foul. Noe finally broke the drought with a basket, then Peyshaunce Wynn and Addison Campbell hit 3s to cut the deficit to 29-23. Five straight points by Noe pulled Harlan within one before Karst’s two free throws made the score 31-28 at halftime.

Harlan County’s lead grew to 10 points early in the second half on baskets by Clem and Karst, but Noe reeled off six straight points to cut the deficit to two. Karst’s two free throws made the score 46-42 going into the fourth quarter.

Karst’s jumper in the lane with 2:55 left in regulation pushed the HC lead to 53-48. Four straight points by Owens pulled Harlan within one. Owens hit two at the line with 1:14 left to tie the game at 55. Harlan had two chances to win the game after Karst’s basket was waved off, but both Noe and Wynn missed.

Wynn’s 3 gave the Lady Dragons an early lead in overtime, but Harlan was held to two points the rest of the way as Karst took control.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday at home against Bell County in a girls/boys district doubleheader.

Harlan will play Pikeville at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of the state All “A” Classic.