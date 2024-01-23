Hubert Napier, 64 Published 10:16 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Hubert Edward Napier, age 64, passed away at the Baptist Health Louisville Hospital on December 24, 2023.

Hubert was born July 4, 1959 to Robert and Barbara Jean Napier in Harlan, KY. Hubert was a devout Christian and enjoyed studying and discussing the Bible with his mother and friends. He loved life and looked at every day as a Blessing. He was kind and loving and had a heart of pure gold. He never met a stranger and believed that we should spread kindness along our way because one kind word to a stranger or a loved one can make a difference.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Napier; his brother, Gary Dale Napier; his sister, Carolyn Sue Reagan; grandparents, Alex and Maymie Napier, Thomas Scarborough and Minnie Lunsford; aunts, Mary Ellen Napier, Lois Manning and Joy Short; and uncles, Hubert Napier, James Scarborough and Glenn Manning.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Jean Napier, Harlan; his daughters, Melissa Meador, Lindsay Napier and Courtney Napier; siblings, Dorothy N. Morris, Teresa Gail Highnote, Alex Napier and Robert L. Napier, Jr.; grandchildren, Collin, Cayden and Ansley. Also surviving are his beloved cat – Tom and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

RIP Always in the hearts of those that love him.