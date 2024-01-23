EKU plans to study feasibility of training osteopathic physicians Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Kentucky Lantern

Eastern Kentucky University is seeking vendors to study the feasibility of opening a public college of osteopathic medicine.

The private University of Pikeville has been training osteopathic physicians at its Kentucky College of Osteopathy since 1997.

In a release, EKU President David McFaddin said: “It is our commitment to our students and the Commonwealth to continuously analyze the market and innovate to meet the needs of our community and beyond. Shortages in the health care workforce, especially recognized in eastern Kentucky and rural parts of the state, spurred us to ask how EKU can help fill these workforce gaps.

“The initiation of the feasibility study marks the first step in comprehending both the imperative need for the program and EKU’s capacity to deliver an exceptional Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree. If this is a demonstrated need, EKU is willing and ready to serve Kentucky’s workforce in this way.”

EKU has issued a request for proposals for conducting an analysis and making a recommendation. EKU’s goal is to conduct the study in the summer of 2024, the release said.