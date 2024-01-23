Bears improve district mark to 3-0 by coasting past Harlan Published 10:26 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

If they weren’t already the favorite for a second straight 52nd District title, the Harlan County Black Bears have looked the part in one trip through their district schedule. Harlan County ran its district mark to 3-0 by an average of just under 28 points a game with an 88-63 victory Monday over visiting Harlan.

The 19-2 Bears shot over 50 percent from the field in each of the first three quarters to stay in command throughout the night.

“It’s hard to deal with a team like that when they shoot that well, and I assume they have been doing that against a lot of teams this season,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said of Harlan County. “I thought we did some things better tonight though. Our guys never did give up.”

Senior guard Trent Noah hit seven of eight shots in an 18-point first quarter in building a 26-10 lead. Maddox Huff took over in the second period as he hit four of four shots as the lead grew to 48-28 by halftime. Caleb Johnson and Noah added three baskets each in the third quarter as the Bears were a 3-pointer away from a running clock midway through the period before the Dragons closed strong to pull within 30.

Noah scored 32 points to lead the Bears, while Huff added 21 and Johnson tossed in 13.

Senior guard Kyler McLendon scored 29 points to lead the 4-11 Dragons. Trent Cole and Dylan Cox added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

With the lead down to 23 points midway through the fourth quarter and a district game on Tuesday against Bell County, Harlan County coach Kyle Jones gave his starters the rest of the night off.

“We know how explosive a player like Kyler is, but I felt we played pretty well overall,” Jones said. “We know it’s an emotional game. It’s not only a district game, but also a big rivalry game,” Jones said.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday at home against Bell County in a girls/boys district doubleheader.

Harlan plays host to Breathitt County next Monday.