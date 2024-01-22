Harlan County Police Reports Published 4:40 pm Monday, January 22, 2024

Complied by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported in Harlan County between Jan, 9-18. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

· Tiffany Creech was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was cited due to medical reasons.

· Barbara Skidmore, 35, of Wallins, was arrested on Jan. 9, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with a warrant for failure to appear. Skidmore was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Joshua Shanks, 43, of Kenvir, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate not legible, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt. Shanks was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Briana Cothern, 26, of Lynch, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Jan. 12. She was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, fugitive from another state (warrant required), and probation violation. Cothern was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

· Damien Keener, 32, of Wallins was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12. He was charged with trafficking in marijuana. Keener was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

· Melody Turner, 34, of Cawood, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12. She was charged with third-degree assault on a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

· Angela Wooton, 39, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on Jan. 18. She was charged with probation violation. Wooton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.