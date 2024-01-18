More winter weather is on its way Published 3:49 pm Thursday, January 18, 2024

Temperatures finally got above freezing Thursday in Harlan County after snow and frigid temperatures that hit the single digits early in the week.

However, Old Man Winter is not done with eastern Kentucky.

More wintry weather is forecast for late Thursday into early Friday.

The National Weather Service bureau in Louisville has the area under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The advisory states: “Heavy snow expected. Snow may mix with freezing rain or sleet briefly in the evening and late tonight in the valleys.Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest along Black Mountain and Pine Mountain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.”

Motorists are advised that slippery road conditions are expected and to proceed with caution during the day on Friday.

The forecast calls for highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits over the weekend before more seasonable weather arrives on Monday.