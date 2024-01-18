Clark County Courthouse Reports Published 3:09 pm Thursday, January 18, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

District Court

• Robert L. Baker, 44, license plate not illuminated, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense), failure to wear seat belt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Candy Ball, 49, second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (2 grams or more of methamphetamine, second offense or more), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

• Tiffany Blevins, 21, booster seat violations, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charges, dismissed, 21, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — pleaded not guilty, waived to grand jury (bond set at $2,500 at 10 percent).

• Vanessa Britt, 37, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct.8 (bond set at $1,000 at 10 percent).

• Vanessa Britt, 37, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct.8 (bond set at $1,000 at 10 percent).

• Cameron Lillian Caldwell, 37, of Kettle Island, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to six months in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered not to be back on Walmart property.

• Marquis Dekin Long, 22, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment.

• Shane Saylor Maggard, 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, license to be in possession, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, two counts of buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense) — continued for arraignment.

• Charles William Moore, 44, fugitive (warrant not required) — continued for arraignment.

• Jenna Shackleford, 29, failure to produce insurance card, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to six months in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $25, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $25., failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Christopher Woods, 48, resisting arrest, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense) — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Sim York, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, giving officer false identifying information, failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent), speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — continued for arraignment (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Morgan Gross, 66, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $683; other charges, dismissed.

Devon Jones, 19, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• David S. Farley, 20, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Richard Skylar Caldwell, 30, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Henry Dewayne Hughes, 39, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Alvin Johnson, 33, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.

• Steven Fields, 58, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Leighanna April Hope Barnett, 18, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Gavin Lee Polly, 25, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Jeremy Edward Farmer, 31, of Hazard, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $177.

• Randy Sturgill, 56, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• Burnett J. Roark, 56, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — failed to appear for hearing.

• Anthony Hensley, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession — bench warrant (bond set at $500).

• Derrick Dewayne Cottrell, 40, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, reckless driving — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $225; other charges, dismissed.

• Hayley Lashay Fuson, 18, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Candice Marie Mimes, 38, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Dewayne M. Childers, 49, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Ann Powers, 51, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Grover Smith, 52, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Darryl Garrett, 55, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — dismissed on proof.

• Madison Halcomb, 19, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Ronald DiMaline Jr., 27, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to give or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.

• William Sargent, 48, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

• William Williams, 45, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, booster seat violations, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding stop sign, inadequate silencer (muffler), obstructed vision and/or no windshield — failed to appear for hearing.