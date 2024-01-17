Rosspoint becomes first county team to win middle school regional title Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, January 17, 2024

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Two nights after winning a championship on the county level, the Rosspoint Wildcats earned another as the best sixth-grade basketball team in the 13th Region.

Rosspoint defeated South Laurel 49-35 on Friday in the quarterfinals, then followed that with a 42-31 win over Bell County on Saturday in the semifinals and then rolled past North Laurel 59-39 later that night in the championship game.

The Wildcats improved to 28-0 with three wins at North Laurel and became what is believed to be the first sixth-grade team in county history to win a regional title. Rosspoint plans to compete in state competition in Lexington in early February.

Hudson Faulkner scored 12 points to lead Rosspoint against Bell County. Blake Johnson and Parker Long added nine points each. Carson Sanders chipped in with eight. Trey Creech added four.

After taking a 13-10 lead after one quarter in the championship game, the Wildcats took control by outscoring North 23-11 in the second quarter.

Creech hit seven of 14 shots, including seven of 10 from the 3-point line, to lead the Wildcats with 23 points in the championship game. Faulkner hit six of 10 shots in a 16-point effort. Johnson connected on five of nine shots, including four 3s, to finish with 14 points. Long added six points as he hit three of four shots.

Wildcats capture county crown

Completing what is likely the most dominating fifth- and sixth-grade basketball campaign in county history, Rosspoint finished a perfect season against county competition with a 49-15 win over James A. Cawood on Thursday in the county championship game at Harlan County High School.

Hudson Faulkner led a balanced attack for the 25-0 Wildcats with 17 points. Blake Johnson and Trey Creech added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Taylor Daniels paced the Trojans with five points.

James A. Cawood stayed within striking distance for a quarter, trailing 15-3, which forced the Rosspoint starters to play two quarters instead of their usual one.