Man missing in Kentucky state park rescued Published 11:16 am Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Kentucky State Police say a man who was reported missing at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park on Sunday has been rescued and taken to University of Tennessee Hospital.

During his press conference on the winter weather on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear mentioned that the Kentucky State Parks had received notice that day of a missing person report at Cumberland Falls in Whitley County, involving Walter Dewayne Dale, 35, who had been reported missing from Corbin.

A Golden Alert D was for Dale, 35, Kentucky State Police reported. He had been last seen in the area of Eagle Falls trailhead raveling on foot.

The KSP says they were notified Tuesday afternoon by personnel with the Eagle Sawyers Fire Department that a civilian, Jason Beavers, had contacted McCreary County 911 reporting that he could hear a male yelling for help near Eagle Falls.

Eagle Sawyers personnel, along with other first responders, determined the quickest route for evacuation would be by boat across the river, so Whitley County Emergency Management Director Jerry Rains contacted Search and Rescue and had a boat and team sent to the beach at Cumberland Falls.

The swift water rescue team deployed and brought the person across the river, where authorities were able to confirm it was Dale.

Dale was taken by Whitley County EMS to the Whitley County Airport where PHI air medical was waiting to transport him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The News Journal reported he was being treated for possible complications due to hypothermia.

Several agencies responded to the rescue effort including: Corbin Fire, Woodbine Search and Rescue, Whitley County Emergency Management, Whitley County Police Dept., Kentucky State Police, Eagle Sawyer Fire Dept., Williamsburg Police Dept., McCreary County EMS, Whitley County EMS, McCreary County Emergency Management.