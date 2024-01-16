Legislative update: Second week of the session Published 10:54 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

By Sen. Johnnie Turner

The second week of the 2024 Legislative Session concluded on Friday and week three will begin on Tuesday following the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

President Ronald Reagan signed the King Holiday Bill into law on Nov. 2, 1983, designating a federal holiday to be observed annually on the third Monday of January. This year, the holiday falls on King’s actual birthday as he was born on Jan. 15, 1929. First celebrated in 1986, the holiday has come to commemorate the strides this country has made in civil rights. King was a leader who strived for progress in racial equity and equality during the modern civil rights movement. A world leader who focused on change and progress, King is the only non-president to have a national holiday. State and local offices are closed and many businesses observe this important date.

As outlined in my previous legislative update, the state income tax rate dropped another half percent on January 1. In your next paycheck, you should notice an increase in your take-home pay as a result. I remain committed to the further responsible reduction of the state income tax, which was made possible by 2022 legislation establishing a measured framework to achieve that goal while ensuring we maintain needed state revenue.

The state House of Representatives is still in the process of writing its budget and road plan proposals. We are closely following the process and are ready for our turn to offer recommendations. I’ll keep you informed in the weeks ahead on projects and investments that will be coming to eastern Kentucky.

The first bill to pass from the Senate chamber and move to the House was Senate Bill 5, which is a bill that we moved quickly as it was important to many people in Kentucky. The bill removes the requirement that resident owners of farmlands must own five or more acres of land to be exempt from sport hunting and sport fishing license when hunting or fishing on their property. I was proud to vote in favor of this bill, and look forward to seeing the Governor sign it into law.

Oftentimes in 60-day sessions, Senators and House members remain laser-focused on passing a conservative, economically smart budget. Committee meetings this week have been light, though the Senate Family and Children Committee held an informational meeting specific to Kentucky’s childcare needs.

I would also like to mention our Senate Daily Page program. This is a great opportunity for students between 12 and 18 to come to Frankfort and work with me and my fellow senators, and experience what is like to work in Kentucky’s capitol. Pages will be assigned a senator and perform a valuable service for all senators and staff by delivering messages, running errands, copying material, and delivering bills.

Students participating in the program will be taught where to be stationed during the session, how to carry out their various tasks, and instructed on proper manners inside the Senate chamber. Each daily page will be given a certificate of appreciation at the end of the day’s work by their Senate sponsor.

Serving as a Senate page brings many benefits for students. Working in a professional environment gives the student confidence and boosts self-esteem. Pages learn to accept a personal responsibility for their work, as the experience helps prepare them for the future demands of their educational and professional careers.

Please contact my office if you know a student between the ages of 12 and 18 who would like to participate in either program, please contact Chief Clerk of the Senate Donna Robinson Holiday at 502-564-2450 or by emailing donna.holiday@lrc.ky.gov.

The Kentucky Senate Republicans and members of our caucus have a more personal website, KYSenateRepublicans.com, where constituents and media members can find additional access and insight into Senate Majority Caucus Members. We have information on committee meetings and floor action and include important information. This website showcases each individual member in a more personal way so Kentuckians can get to know their unique legislators.

I’m excited for this session and take my responsibilities representing you seriously. Find the status of legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181. You can watch and follow legislative activity at KET/org/legislature and Legislature.ky.gov.

I am truly humbled and honored to represent the 29th Senate District in Kentucky’s Capitol, and will continue to fight for the best interest of southeast Kentucky. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if I or my staff can be of any assistance to you or your family by emailing me at Johnnie.Turner@lrc.ky.gov or by calling me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181.

Senator Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan, represents the 29th Senate District, including Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, and Letcher Counties. Turner is the Senate Natural Resources and Energy vice chair. He also serves as a member of the Senate committees on Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Transportation.