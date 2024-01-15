Sharon Wynn Vanover Published 12:13 pm Monday, January 15, 2024

Sharon Wynn Vanover 1948-2024—Beloved wife of Gary, mother of Rachel and Maria, and Memaw to Kelton Pete

Sharon died at her home on Jones Creek on Monday, January 8, surrounded by her husband and daughters after a long illness. She was 75. Raised in the Baptist faith, Sharon valued her family most of all.

She was born on Jones Creek on September 12, 1948, to the late Wilbert and Roberta Wynn. Sharon was a graduate of Evarts High School and Cumberland College. She received her master’s degree and Rank 1 at Union College.

Sharon married Gary Vanover on May 29, 1971, at her parent’s home in Cawood Branch. They both grew up on Jones Creek. Following high school, they both attended and graduated from Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY. They were happily married for 52 years.

The couple would go on to have two loving daughters, Rachel Vanover (Clint) Head and Maria Vanover (Jay) Dean.

Sharon has one grandson, Kelton Pete, who is the apple of her eye.

She is survived by her 3 sisters: Nyoka (Lonnie) Dean of Jonesville, VA, and their son Adam (Holly); Karen (Joe) Reece of Evarts and their daughter Rebecca (Paul); and Teresa (Bruce) Turner of Jones Creek and their daughter Diana (Andrew). Sharon is also survived by many relatives living on Jones Creek and others living in surrounding areas of the county. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Roberta Wynn; a sister, Connie Gayle (Alva) Daniels of Wallins; and their son Alva Jr. Sharon loved her parents and sisters dearly.

Sharon taught at Evarts High School for 27 years, where she taught typing, English, History, facilitated KET distance learning classes, and was librarian. She touched the lives of countless students in those years by showing them that anything was possible with an education.

An avid gardener all her life, Sharon enjoyed growing a variety of vegetables with her loving husband. They grew tomatoes, green beans, okra, peas, and corn, etc. in their garden every year.

A life well lived.

Our family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Sajnani and his staff, Brandy and Diane, at Harlan ARH Oncology Department for their excellent and thorough care of Sharon.

Per her wishes, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sharon Vanover’s name to:

Hospice Bluegrass Care Navigators (Barbourville Regional Office)

2972 S. US Highway 25E

Barbourville, KY 40906

Phone number 606-277-2160

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.