Jackets end Harlan’s four-year reign as All ‘A’ regional champs Published 2:59 pm Monday, January 15, 2024

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Williamsburg wiped out a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring Harlan 18-10 in the third quarter and held on for a 54-51 win in the championship game of the 13th Region All “A” Classic last Tuesday at Red Bird High School.

The Jackets ended Harlan’s streak of regional All “A” titles at four.

Andrew Smith scored 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter to spark the Jackets’ comeback. Henry Bowling added 13 points for the 9-8 Jackets.

Kyler McLendon paid the 4-10 Dragons with 19 points. Nate Montanaro added 14 points.

Harlan plays at Knox Central on Monday and Bell County on Tuesday.

Dragons down Pineville in semis

After four straight All “A” Classic 13th Region titles, the Harlan Green Dragons were supposed to watch someone else make the trip to state competition this season. At least, that was the script most of us had been reading since last summer.

Senior guard Kyler McLendon had an off night shooting the basketball, missing all 10 3-point shots in the first half, but still managed to score 46 points as he continually found his way to the basket, even when he was double-teamed.

“I feel we always have something to prove every year we’re in it,” McLendon said. “It’s a big tradition for our school and very important to us. I thought my guys competed hard, and we did our thing. I’m very proud of our group.”

“We knew we were playing an excellent team, one of the top teams in our region in Pineville, but on any given night you have a chance,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “I thought we played as hard tonight as we have all year. We didn’t execute the best, but we played hard, and I think that’s what helped us win the game.”

Trent Cole and Nate Montanaro each added 11 points for the Green Dragons.

Harlan missed all 16 3-point attempts in the first half and hit only four of 29 for the game.

Pineville was led by junior guards Ashton Moser and Sawyer Thompson with 21 and 17 points, respectively. Logan Littles added 11 points.

It was an intense game from start to finish as each squad was hit with two technicals, beginning with one assessed to Pineville before the game even started for dunking in warmups. McLendon hit two free throws and then two baskets as Harlan took a 6-0 lead.

Harlan’s lead grew to 23-16 midway through the second quarter, but the Dragons’ inability to hit shots opened the door for Pineville to close with a 10-2 run. The Lions led by one at the break.

The lead changed hands several times in the third quarter before McLendon took control as he hit five of 11 shots to give the Dragons a 49-42 lead. Moser kept the Lions in the game as he hit four straight shots.

The Harlan lead was 56-48 with 3:50 left when Moser and Thompson sparked a 7-0 run. The Dragons had a chance to put the game away at the free throw line in the final minute but McLendon missed two and Montanaro hit one of two as Harlan led 62-60 with 11.4 seconds left.

Thompson hit a shot around the basket as he drew a foul with 5.2 seconds to play, but he missed at the line to send the game into overtime as Harlan was unable to get off a shot before time expired.

McLendon scored all 10 points for Harlan in overtime, including a basket and then two free throws on successive trips after Moser hit two free throws with one minute left to cut the deficit to 67-66.

Junior center Hunter Clem played a huge role for the Dragons in the second half as he pulled down 10 rebounds after halftime.