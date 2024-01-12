UK, Asbury partnering on nursing education

The two schools have entered into a dual enrollment agreement for students to complete both an Asbury bachelor’s degree and, after transferring to UK with preferred admission to UK College of Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in under five years, meeting a direct need for highly qualified nurses within the state of Kentucky and beyond.
“The importance of training new nurses is a major national and state priority, and the program at the University of Kentucky prepares high performing nursing students who can promptly develop and utilize the latest and most advanced techniques and medical treatments for patients,” said Asbury University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Sherry Powers, Ed.D.
She noted, “Asbury students with a foundation in Christian liberal arts combined with their nursing education are well equipped health care professionals with valuable job-ready skills, competencies to establish trusting relationships with patients, skillful understanding of the diverse needs of individuals, critical thinking skills that facilitate high level decision-making, and expertise to navigate the world with Christian generosity and wisdom.”
The partnership program includes the University of Kentucky College of Nursing Traditional and Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) tracks. Each academic year, the University of Kentucky will have allotted spaces for Asbury students to the Traditional BSN and the ABSN under this dual degree agreement.
“We are so excited to partner with Asbury University to develop the next generation of nurses. This coordinated effort between our institutions will help us to address the statewide emergency nursing shortage declared by the governor,” said UK College of Nursing Dean Rosalie Mainous, Ph.D. “We are proud to expand our BSN program to create well-rounded, highly qualified nurses in partnership with Asbury. This dual enrollment agreement will help more students follow their passion, combining the best both universities have to offer, so these students may serve their communities through the delivery of quality health care.”
The Asbury and UK Dual Degree Agreement is to be reviewed every five years prior to the beginning of the academic year by the designated representative of each school and updated as appropriate.