Nominations sought for Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Published 1:51 pm Friday, January 12, 2024

The Louisville Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that they are accepting nominations for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF), now through March 31st, 2024.

Nominations received by March 31 that meet the Selection Criteria will be placed in a pool for consideration for the KSHOF Class of 2024, with a selection committee consisting of sports media from throughout the state selecting this year’s class.

All 2024 KSHOF class members and their families will be honored in Sept. 2024 at an induction ceremony in the iconic Freedom Hall, which is the official KSHOF enshrinement gallery.

The 2023 KSHOF class included Rick Bozich, award-winning sports reporter and columnist at the Louisville Courier-Journal and WDRB.com; Brigid DeVries, a trailblazing administrator at the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) coach and innovator for women’s and girls’ sports in Kentucky; Tom Leach, long time radio voice of UK Basketball and Football, and a multiple Eclipse Awards winner; Chris Lofton, the SEC’s all-time leading three-point shooter, who played 15 years of pro basketball overseas; and William “Bubba” Paris, a Louisville native who was an All-American at Michigan and three time Super Bowl winner at offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

The KSHOF is owned and operated by the Louisville Sports Commission, a Kentucky-based non-profit whose mission is to attract, create, host and operate sporting events and activities that enhance the quality of life in the state. The KSHOF was founded in 1963 to recognize athletes and sports figures who are Kentucky natives as well as individuals who participated in their respective sport or made a significant impact in their sport in Kentucky.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Hall of Fame, eligibility and selection criteria and the nomination form can be accessed online at KySportsHOF.com.