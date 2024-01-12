KSP identifies remains found in Carroll Co. in 1980 Published 12:00 pm Friday, January 12, 2024

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) post at Campbellsburg announced on Friday that they have been able to determine the identity of skeletal remains found near the Ohio River more than 40 years ago.

In November 1980, the KSP says skeletal remains of a man were located in Carroll County near the Ohio River. It was not known at the time whether or not the remains were associated with other skeletal remains that were discovered in September 1980 near Switzerland County in Indiana, also near the Ohio River. In 2005, through the use of DNA testing, it was discovered both remains belonged to the same person. However, the DNA testing was not able to identify the person at that time.

The Kentucky State Police submitted skeletal remains to Othram, a forensics company located in The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston, in 2023. Othram was able to develop a DNA extract and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the man. Othram’s forensic genetic genealogy team used the profile in a genetic genealogy search to develop new investigative leads. This information was provided to Kentucky State Police Detective Endre Samu.

Due to information that was obtained from Othram, Detective Samu was able to locate a potential family member of the unknown person whose remains were located four decades ago, that that individual agreed to meet with Detective Samu and Kentucky State Police Detective Paul Johnson. A confirmation DNA test was obtained. As a result of this investigation, it was determined that the remains were those of Kenneth Linville, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1939.

The Kentucky State Police say despite the new information, the cause and manner of death of Kenneth Linville remains unknown. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Campbellsburg KSP post at (502) 532-6363, or toll-free statewide at (800) 222-5555.