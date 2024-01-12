2 car collision results in death of Loyall man Published 11:32 am Friday, January 12, 2024

A Loyall man was pronounced deceased following a two-car collision in Bell County on Thursday.

According Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs, Mathew Estep, 37, of Loyall, was pronounced deceased at the scene of a two vehicle collision which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. in the Page community in Bell County. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. More details will be released as they become available.

Assisting Kentucky State Police at the scene were the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the Bell County Coroner, Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad, and the Bell County Fire Department.