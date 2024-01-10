Harlan County Police Reports Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by law enforcement in Harlan County between Dec.30-Jan.7. They are matters of record, not indications of guilt or innocence.

Joshua Gilbert, 37, was served with a warrant at the Harlan County Detention Center. He was charged with a probation violation.

Marvin Halcomb, 67, of Cumberland, was arrested on Dec. 30, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Halcomb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Billy McBee, 31, of Lynch, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Dec. 30. He was charged with second-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place, leaving the scene of an accident, and second-degree disorderly conduct. McBee was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Melinda Anderson, 46, of Rogersville, Tn., was arrested on Jan. 3, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (two counts), license to be in possession and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Brenda Napier, 49, of Evarts, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Evarts City Police Department. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Brandon Brock, 39, of Lynch, was arrested by the Lynch City Police Department on Jan. 4. He was charged with a probation violation. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Christopher Fultz, 43, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fultz was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Christopher Shackleford, 37, of Baxter, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 6. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Shackleford was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Misty Osborne, 35, of Cumberland, was arrested on Jan. 7, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with being a fugitive from another state (warrant required). Osborne was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.